A Virginia woman won $100,000 using lottery numbers that came to her in a dream. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A Virginia won a $100,000 jackpot from the state lottery's Cash 5 drawing said her winning numbers came to her in a dream.

Rose Jeter of Petersburg told Virginia Lottery officials the numbers 7-12-14-21-27 came to her in a dream a few years ago, and those were the numbers she selected for the Cash 5 ticket she bought from Mobile Express in Petersburg.

Jeter's "dream numbers" came up in the Dec. 31 day drawing, earning her a $100,000 top prize.

Lottery officials said the numbers beat odds of 1 in 278,256 to bring Jeter the jackpot.