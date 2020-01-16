Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The University of British Columbia in Vancouver canceled its annual snowball fight Wednesday because of too much snow, but the event was rescheduled to Thursday.

The snowball fight had been set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Main Mall, but because of too much snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning it had to wait for it to thaw out some. Heavy snow had also led to widespread commuter chaos and the cancellation of classes at the Point Grey campus Wednesday.

The annual event, weather permitting, has been rescheduled for 12:30 p.m. local time Thursday.

Students organized the annual event with an estimated 3,000 showing up last year.