Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A team of bakers in India broke a Guinness World Record with a cake measuring 17,388 feet long -- more than 3 miles.

Guinness confirmed the Bakers Association Kerala, or BAKE, set up the lengthy dessert on long tables in the streets of Thrissur, India.

The cake was baked Wednesday as part of Thrissur's shopping festival.

The record-keeping organization said the cake was long enough to beat the previous record, a 10,461-foot, 4.26-inch cake made by China's Jiangxi Bakery Association in 2018.