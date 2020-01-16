Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Adults who loved Legos as children can enjoy nostalgia as the Pop-Up the Brick Bar, consisting of over 1 million Legos, comes to Orlando on March 20-21.

The bar will feature sculptures built from Legos and adult playground for patrons to create Lego structures.

The Brick Bar posted on Instagram that the Pop-Up is the first of its kind.

The 90-minute Pop-Up experience will include building competitions for prizes, a ping pong competition on a Lego table made from 22,500 bricks, and photo-ops to post to social media. There will also be local DJ's spinning tunes.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $20, on a first come, first serve basis.