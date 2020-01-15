Jan. 15 (UPI) -- An Indian state's tourism department broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up 4,398 pounds of multi-grain dish khichdi.

The Himachal Pradesh Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation gathered a team of 25 chefs to work for five hours preparing the giant bowl of khichdi, which required the use of a crane to lift and pour so it could be served to tourists celebrating Makar Sankranti, a Hindu festival.

Officials said their 4,398-pound serving of khichdi beat the previous world record for largest serving of rice and beans by more than 2,000 pounds.

The dish contained 893 pounds of rice, 419 pounds of beans, nearly 200 pounds of ghee, 121 pounds of spices and 290 gallons of water.