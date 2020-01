Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in North Carolina came to the rescue of a deer spotted with one of its legs tangled in a wire fence.

A Burlington Fire crew responded to the fence Sunday when a resident reported the distressed deer.

A video from the scene shows the deer trying and failing to shake itself loose before being untangled by a firefighter.

"Our crews had an interesting experience Sunday afternoon with this deer entangled in a fence," the department said.