A photo of the 4,000-pound artwork on the median of Eastern Avenue near the 215 beltway in Las Vegas is shown before the wreck over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Clark County Nevada

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A Jeep crashed into a 4,000-pound sculpture in southeast Las Vegas, according to Clark County government, which shared dash camera video footage of the wreck.

The jeep was exiting the 215 beltway onto Eastern Avenue when the driver turned into the center median and hit the public artwork.

The driver passed a field sobriety test and police said there were no injuries.

Police cited the driver for improper turn and failure to use due care.

The large steel art installation on the median, featuring a head, was pushed into the street.

Las Vegas artist Luis Varela created the sculpture, called "Norte y Sur," as the head faces both directions of travel, with money from the Clark County Public Art Fund.

"Our 'Centered' median art piece 'Norte y Sur' is going to need extensive repairs after a SUV driver plowed into it over the weekend in SE Las #Vegas," Clark County Nevada tweeted. "The collision was captured on a dash cam by a person waiting at the intersection."