Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Texas dog is recovering from surgery after an enthusiastic eating incident left it with a metal fork inside its body.

Carli Ott said she was sharing some pumpkin pie with her dog, a 4-year-old bullmastiff boxer mix named Chemo, when the canine wolfed down the piece as well as the metal fork Ott was holding.

Ott took Chemo to the Big Thicket Veterinary Clinic, outside of Cleveland, Texas, where an X-ray revealed the fork was traveling through the canine's digestive system.

Veterinarians were worried the fork could cause internal injuries, so it was removed surgically.

Chemo is expected to make a full recovery, barring infection from the procedure.