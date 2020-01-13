Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A dedicated Star Wars fan in Utah used a 3D printer to make his own Stormtrooper costume with one significant improvement -- it's bulletproof.

Nils Rasmusson of Saratoga Springs posted a video to YouTube chronicling how he spent about nine months creating his own Imperial Stormtrooper costume with help from his 3D printer.

"I kind of incorporated all of the things that I've learned in 3-D printing and DIY into this project," Rasmusson told KSL-TV.

Rasmusson said a friend who works for a company that makes bulletproof components for cars inspired him to try to improve on the design from the Star Wars films.

"Stormtroopers don't do well in the movies. One shot and they're dead," he said. "So, could we give them a little protection?"

Rasmusson tested out his bulletproofing at a shooting range and found that, except for the non-bulletproof eye guard, the costume's shielding did its job. He said there's only one drawback to the protective garment.

"It is rigid. These are very hard plastic pieces, so it's not a comfortable suit to wear," he said.