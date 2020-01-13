Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Pittsburgh rapper unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by freestyle rapping for 31 hours straight.

Emmy-winning rapper Frzy, real name Harvey Daniels, performed at The Block Northway in Ross Township, Pa., from 10 a.m. Saturday until just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Frzy was allowed one 5-minute break for each hour of the attempt.

Organizers said Frzy's rap marathon raised money for Music Cares, a nonprofit aimed at helping low-income musicians.

The current Guinness World Record for longest rap marathon stands at 25 hours, 56 minutes and 4 seconds. It was set in 2017 by Los Angeles rapper Pablo Alvarez.

Video and other evidence from Frzy's attempt is being submitted to Guinness for official verification.