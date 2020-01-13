Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A Quebec resident whose doorbell mysteriously rang in the middle of the day reviewed doorbell camera footage and identified the culprit -- a curious squirrel.

The Laval resident said his wife called about 12:30 p.m. recently to report the doorbell had rang, but there was no one on the front porch.

The man said he used Google Nest to review the doorbell camera footage and identified the unusual culprit.

"I have a garbage can in front of the doorbell and naturally, squirrels like to go inside to search for scraps. Would you believe the squirrel rang the doorbell with his nose while sniffing around? You can see the squirrel looking around after he rings," the man wrote.