Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters and wildlife rescuers in Florida came to the rescue of an injured pelican spotted struggling on Marco Island.

The Marco Island Fire Department said firefighters responded Monday with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers from Bulger when the injured pelican was spotted on the island.

The department shared photos from the rescue on Facebook.

"Thank you FWC Bulger and MIFD for helping an injured pelican," the post said. "FWC does a great job every day in helping wildlife and keeping us safe. Thank an FWC Officer when you meet one."