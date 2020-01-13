Jan. 13 (UPI) -- An elephant in a Zambian national park was caught in camera climbing over a wall to steal some mangoes from a safari lodge.

The Bushcamp Company posted video to YouTube showing the big bull elephant climbing over a 5-foot wall outside the Mfuwe Lodge in South Lungwa National Park.

Workers said the elephant stole some mangoes from the lodge before climbing back out over the wall.

Lodge manager Ian Salisbury said lodge guests were amused by the elephant's maneuver.

"He just chose the most direct route and made himself right at home. The guests were very amused at the idea of a climbing elephant," Salisbury told Times Now News.