Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Popeyes Lousiana Kitchen provided a Canadian woman with $10,000 worth of food after she mistook a gameshow question about the cartoon sailor for the fast-food restaurant.

Eve Dubois gained viral attention after excitedly answering "chicken" when asked to "name Popeye's favorite food" in an episode of Family Feud Canada.

Her family watched in stunned silence as she danced before eventually realizing her error and gasping as her opponent answered "spinach," the favorite cuisine of the main character from the classic cartoon.

The error came during a sudden death round that cost her family the game and the chance to win a $10,000 prize.

On Friday, however, Popeyes announced they had decided to offer Dubois a consolation prize.

"Our survey says that you got that right," the company wrote. "DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes."

Dubois thanked the company in a tweet of her own alongside the hashtag #CHICKEEEN, mimicking the sing-song confidence she displayed while delivering the answer.