Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A security camera at a Texas restaurant captured the moment a runaway tire smashed through a window, narrowly missing an employee working inside.

The video recorded by a security camera at Pallotta's Italian Grill in Oak Ridge North, in the Houston area, shows the tire flying through the window while an employee sweeps just a few feet away about 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

The worker was not injured.

"He definitely had an angel watching over him," the eatery said in a Facebook post.

The restaurant was closed for a few hours for clean-up and reopened Thursday evening. The business' owner said the tire came off a tow truck traveling on an Interstate 45 feeder road.