Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An electronic sign at the side of a Kentucky captured the attention of drivers with an unusual request: "Send nudes."

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed the sign at the side of Kentucky Route 92 in Whitley County was hacked Thursday morning by someone who changed the message to "Send nudes."

Officials said the sign was shut off and corrected by a worker for the contract company that owns the sign.

Amber Hale, a cabinet spokeswoman for District 8, said the sign can be changed by someone on site, but it has password protection the hacker was somehow able to bypass.