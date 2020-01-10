Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A British fire department shared video of firefighters working carefully to extract a 3-foot snake that had concealed itself inside the dashboard of a car.

The Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters stationed in Eastleigh met with a woman who drove to the station and told them the 3-foot albino corn snake she had been given by a friend the previous day had slithered into the dashboard of her Ford Fiesta.

The woman said she had attempted to coax the snake out of its hiding spot with a dead mouse, but ended up driving to the fire station the next day when the pet remained concealed.

Firefighters used a tiny camera to look inside the dashboard and locate the snake. They ended up turning on the car's heat to convince the snake to slither out in search of a cooler climate.

The snake was not harmed and was returned to the care of its new owner.