Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Louisiana couple said they had no idea that they had won a $2 million Powerball jackpot until seeing a Facebook post about the unclaimed prize weeks later.

Tammi and James Miller of Metairie told Louisiana Lottery officials they bought a ticket for the Oct. 26 drawing from Superior Discount in Metairie, but they didn't give the ticket much thought until weeks later.

"I saw on Facebook that someone in Metairie won $2 million on Powerball," Tammi Miller said. "I didn't think there was any way it could be my ticket though, so I took my time finding it."

Miller was able to locate the ticket and was shocked to see it was the $2 million jackpot winner.

The couple said they feel "thrilled, happy and blessed" to have won the jackpot.