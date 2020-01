Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California shared photos from the rescue of a skunk found running around with an aluminum can stuck over its head.

The San Diego Humane Society said officers responded Wednesday to a report of a distressed skunk with its head stuck inside a discarded food can.

The officers captured the skunk in a cardboard box, removed the can and released the uninjured animal.

A humane society spokesman said the incident was an unusual call for the group.