A Maryland man visited state lottery headquarters for a third time to collect a top prize from a scratch-off ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who won a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket said it was his third trip to lottery headquarters to collect a top prize.

The 53-year-old Nottingham construction worker told Maryland Lottery officials he stopped at Dash In #18322 in Ellicott City while driving between work sitesMonday and decided to buy a $10 Gold Rush X50 scratch-off.

The man scratched off a stack of cash symbol, which signifies an instant win, and the prize amount was the $100,000 top prize.

The winner said he has a reputation as handy with scratch-off tickets due to winning two top prize wins from instant games nearly a decade ago. He said people often ask him to divulge his secrets.

"I just tell them it's dumb luck, really," said the winner. "I also tell them not to play with money you can't afford to lose."

The man said he plans to pay down his debts and put the rest of the money into savings.