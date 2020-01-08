Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An animal rescue group in Florida said a small pig rescued after apparently escaping from a slaughterhouse will receive a new home instead of ending up as an entree.

Wilbur, a 6-month-old piglet, was rescued by Amy Roman and her team from 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida when neighbors spotted him running loose through an apartment complex in Goulds.

Locals told rescuers they believe the piglet escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse.

Roman said Wilbur has bonded with her and some of the dogs at the rescue.

"We are so in love with this pig," Roman told CBS Miami. "He's famous, everybody loves him. He was going to end up as somebody's food, on somebody's plate. This, he's so sensitive, she's so smart. He's an amazing, amazing animal."

Roman said plans are being made for Wilbur to have a new permanent home with a rescue on the west coast of the state.

"I don't have the space for a 200 pound pig. As much as I would love to have him forever," she said. "It's going to tear the heart out of my chest. I love, I'm crying already thinking about him leaving."