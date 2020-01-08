Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A wallet lost by an Ohio sheriff during a hike 12 years ago was found and returned by a pair of siblings who went wandering in the woods.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that local man Chad Oberholtzer told officials that his kids, ages 7 and 9, had gone into the woods in their neighborhood for a half-hour "survive the wilderness" challenge.

He said the kids, Brooke and Drew, came home with a wallet that contained Sheriff Richard K. Jones' old badge, ID and other documents.

Jones said he lost the wallet during a hike in the same area about 12-15 years earlier.