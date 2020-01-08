A North Carolina man won the state's Cash 5 lottery drawing for a second time in under three years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man collected a $233,415 jackpot from a lottery drawing just two and a half years after collecting $70,539 from the same game.

Richard Moreau told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he used his own numbers to buy his Cash 5 ticket from The Quickie Mart in Hillsborough.

"I always use my own numbers," Moreau said. "I had some numbers that were eating at me all day so I put them down."

Moreau said his wife was the first one to discover he had matched all five numbers in Friday night's drawing.

"She woke me up around 1:30 a.m. yelling, 'Get up! You won. You won,'" Moreau said. "I told her she was looking at them wrong and to go back to sleep. When she said she wasn't, I checked the ticket. I had to look at it three different times before it sunk in."

Moreau collected a $233,415 jackpot for his win. He previously won a $70,539 Cash 5 jackpot in May 2017.

"I take whatever luck I can get," Moreau said. "There's so much bad that happens out there, that you've got to take the good when it comes. Winning a second time feels amazing. It's a good start to the New Year."