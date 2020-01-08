Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in China responded to a family's home to extract a toddler's head from inside a metal tea kettle.

The firefighters in Changsha, Hunan Province, said the boy was playing with the tea kettle last week when he stuck his head inside in the metal container and was unable to remove it.

The boy's grandparents summoned firefighters to their home and the crew set about carefully cutting through the metal.

The firefighters said it took about a half hour to remove the kettle. The boy was not seriously injured.