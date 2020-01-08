Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Uganda said customs officers seized banned cosmetics that had been disguised as a baby for an alleged smuggling attempt.

The Uganda Revenue Authority tweeted photos Wednesday showing a woman carrying what appears to be a child on her back.

The tweet said the baby turned out to be a set of pajamas filled with banned cosmetics. The woman had attempted to bring the package into Uganda from the Democratic Republic of the Congo on a bus, the tweet said.

URA spokesman Ian Rumanyika said the disguised cosmetics are banned in Uganda due to containing hydroquinone and mercury.