Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A 2,000-foot stretch of railroad tracks in Minnesota is going viral thanks to a photo showing them filled with corn that apparently spilled from a freight train.

The photo went viral Monday after Twitter user @380kmh posted the picture, which shows the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks filled with corn kernels in Crystal.

Twitter and Reddit users questioned the authenticity of the photo, but the presence of the corn was confirmed Tuesday, and observers estimated about 900 bushels of corn, worth about $3,436, had spilled onto the tracks.

The Canada Pacific Railway did not comment on the corn, which observers said likely resulted from a leak in a freight train, but crews were on the scene Tuesday working to clean up the spill.