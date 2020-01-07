Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A Mexican city claimed a Guinness World Record when bakeries teamed up to cook a festive pastry measuring 9,874 feet long.

The Yucatecan city of Tizimin celebrated the festival of Epiphany, or King's Day, a Christian celebration marking the biblical three kings' visit to baby Jesus, on Monday by taking the Guinness World Record for the longest line of breads.

The City Council enlisted three local bakeries to work together to cook up a pastry called rosca de reyes, aka Three Kings Bread, and arrange it in a line measuring 9,974 feet long.

The bread took the Guinness record from the city of Saltillo, which in January 2019 cooked up a rosca de reyes measuring 6,776.3 feet long.