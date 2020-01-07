Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in India were called to a home where a leopard chased a family's dog into their house and ended up locked in a storage room.

The Forest Department in Tehri said the leopard was chasing a dog Monday in Anguda, Bhilangna, when the canine fled into its owner's house and the big cat followed.

Homeowner Nagendera Singh said the dog managed to give the leopard the slip inside the home and Singh's nephew was able to close and lock a storeroom door behind the wild animal.

Forest Department officials were summoned to the home and captured the leopard, which was taken to the Chidiyapur rescue center in Haridwar.