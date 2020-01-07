Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A British Columbia couple whose doorbell camera issued an unusual number of overnight alerts checked the footage and identified the late night visitor to their front porch: an escaped cow.

James Bailey said he and his wife installed a doorbell camera at their Sooke home a few months ago to help with package deliveries, but they were surprised when it gave an unusual number of overnight alerts Dec. 14.

Bailey said he was surprised when he checked the footage the following day.

"It was foggy and we couldn't see anything and then all of a sudden I see this little tiny light and that changed into two lights and then into a head and a whole body," he told CTV Vancouver.

The culprit was a cow standing on the front porch, with another bovine nearby.

"It was like creatures coming out of the mist," Bailey said.

Bailey said the cows turned out to have escaped from a neighbor's enclosure.

"Apparently a bear knocked down the fence and that's how they got out," Bailey said.

The cows were rounded up by police and returned home.