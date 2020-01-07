Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A couple celebrated their love for each other and their fondness for a favorite outdoor goods store by holding their wedding at a Bass Pro Shops store in Tennessee.

The shop in Kodak shared photos on Facebook from the wedding of customers Lonnie and Pam.

The photos show the pair holding their wedding ceremony next to the large aquarium in the store's trophy fishing section.

"Here at Bass Pro, we will sell you a boat, a gun, even some clothes. Shoot, you might as well even get married here," the post said.

The newlyweds said they met as teenagers, but only started dating recently when they reconnected on Facebook.

"I asked her out on a date 37 years ago and she told me no. It took me 37 years to get her to say yes," Lonnie Harris told WVLT-TV.

Pam Harris said she works at the Bass Pro Shops location and wanted her coworkers to be able to attend her wedding.

The manager of the location said the store previously hosted a wedding about seven years ago.