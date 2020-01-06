Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Oscar Meyer announced it is seeking a new "hotdogger" to be in charge of taking the iconic Wienermobile across the country to promote the brand.

The company said in a job posting online that it is seeking a "hotdogger" to "travel the hot dog highways of America" with the Wienermobile and to act as a "traveling public relations firm."

Oscar Meyer said it is especially seeking graduates with a BA or BS in fields including public relations, journalism, communications, advertising and marketing, although degrees in other fields of study will also be considered.

"Oscar Mayer uses the Wienermobile at special events throughout the country and they need people like you to coordinate all aspects of Wienermobile travel and event management," the posting states.