Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan high school robotics team is raising money by selling more than 27,000 rolls of toilet paper used to construct the world's tallest toilet paper pyramid.

Bullock Creek High School's BlitzCreek 3770 Robotics team, working with several local sponsors, built the pyramid in the school's atrium as part of its fundraising efforts for the year.

"We have an official height which is 16 feet 3 inches and 5/8ths of an inch," senior Maxton Herst told WNEM-TV. "That's almost 2 feet over what the current world record is."

Herst said he first came up with the toilet paper pyramid idea four years ago.

"The idea came up somehow and we kinda looked up and saw it and said that wouldn't be that hard," he said. "That was about four years ago. Took four years to convince the robotics team that it might be a good idea."

He said it took the team about 16 hours to construct the pyramid.

The structure is being disassembled Monday and the toilet paper rolls are being sold to raise money for the team's activities this year.