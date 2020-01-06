A North Carolina woman won a $100,000 lottery jackpot from a scratch-off ticket her son gave to her on New Year's Day. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A New Year's Day gift from a North Carolina woman's son helped her start the new year with a $100,000 lottery jackpot.

Jacqueline Carpenter of Dallas told North Carolina Education Lottery officials her son, Adrian, was headed home from a hunting trip Jan. 1 and he stopped off at the Country Corner store in Dallas to buy a few The Big Spin scratch-off tickets.

"I know that my mom enjoys playing those tickets," Adrian said. "I was planning to check on her after my trip, so I decided to get her one before I did."

The son arrived at his mother's house and handed her the top ticket from his stack, which turned out to be a $100,000 winner.

"I didn't believe it," Jacqueline Carpenter said. "I thought it was a joke, because he's given me fake tickets before. When I showed it to him, he about put a hole in my ceiling he jumped so high. That's when I knew it was real."

The winner said she doesn't have big plans for her winnings.

"I can't think of a single thing that I want or need," she said. "I'm going to give the money to my children and grandchildren and make sure they're taken care of."