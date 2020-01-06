Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Beachgoers at a popular Australian swimming spot were treated to an up-close dolphin show when one of the animals joined them for a swim.

A video recorded by Genevieve Faulkner at Kingscliff in New South Wales shows a speedy dolphin swimming through a group of swimmers and breaching the surface while onlookers watch in amazement.

"It was amazing, it was quite crowded yet this dolphin swam up the river with the tide and then turned around and swam out again," Faulkner wrote.

Tweed Shire Councilor James Owen said dolphins frequent the area to feast on fish, but it is unusual for them to approach so close to swimmers.