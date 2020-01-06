Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Deputies in Florida responded to a home where shouts for help were heard by a neighbor and discovered the distressed cries were coming from a playful parrot.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a 911 call from a Lake Worth Beach resident who heard what sounded like a distressed woman calling for help from a neighbor's house.

Footage recorded by the homeowner's security camera shows deputies arriving to find a man working on his wife's car in the driveway while someone can be heard shouting, "Let me out! Let me out!"

The homeowner introduced the deputies to the origin of the cries -- his pet parrot on an outside perch.

"I was changing the brakes on my wife's car and had my 40-year-old parrot, Rambo, on his outside perch where he sings and talks," the owner wrote. "Sometime later four police officers showed up saying a neighbor called because she heard a woman screaming for help. I promptly introduced the officers to Rambo and we all had a good laugh."

The man said he then introduced the neighbor who made the 911 call to Rambo and she "also had a good laugh."

The man said he taught Rambo to shout "let me out" when he was a kid and the bird was living in a cage inside his family's home.