Odd News Raccoon captured in New York subway station after several weeks By Ben Hooper ( ) Jan. 3 (UPI) --

A raccoon that spent weeks evading capture at a New York subway station, occasionally causing train delays, was finally captured and relocated, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers said.

The raccoon, which caused the first of several transit headaches at the Nevins Street subway station in early November, finally walked into a trap Sunday and was safely captured, MTA police said.

The raccoon, nicknamed Chepe by MTA workers, had evaded capture for several weeks and MTA police stepped up efforts in recent days to lure the raccoon into traps. Police said they came close to catching Chepe on Friday, but he managed to dart out of a trap before it closed.

The unharmed raccoon was released into Prospect Park.