Pig gets new home after New York state auction house escape

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York state said a pig will soon have a new permanent home in Vermont after escaping from a livestock auction.

The pig, dubbed Myles, was first spotted running near the Unadilla home of Delaware Valley Humane Society worker Erin Insigna after escaping from an auction house in early December.

Insigna attempted to capture the pig, but it fled and was spotted several times over the course of the ensuing five days.

The pig was eventually wrangled and brought to the humane society, where it was dubbed Myles in honor of the miles he had traveled.

The humane society paid $10 to the auction house to take ownership of the escaped swine, who officials said would have been slaughtered had he been auctioned.

Insigna said Myles is friendly and has been learning commands and tricks from kennel attendant Erik Warren.

A Vermont family has been chosen as Myles' new forever family and he will be traveling to start his new life next week, Insigna said.