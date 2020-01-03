Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Students at a training institute in India are aiming for a Guinness World Record with a 22.6-foot long fishing lure made from metal waste.

The Berhampur Industrial Training Institute in Odisha said more than 100 students spent 40 days constructing the giant fishing lure, which includes a hook at the bottom, from metal waste.

The school said it is hoping to have the sculpture recognized as the world's largest fishing lure by Guinness World Records.

The project is part of the school's Art From Waste project, which previously saw the completion of a 70-foot-tall guitar sculpture and a 32-foot-tall giraffe.