A Michigan woman said it was her mother's advice that led to her winning a $1 million Powerball jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A Detroit woman said giving in to parental pressure and buying a Powerball ticket on her mother's advice led to her becoming a $1 million jackpot winner.

Shatarra Johnson, 30, told Michigan Lottery officials she was out shopping with her mother before Christmas when the older woman suggested a stop for lottery tickets.

"She kept suggesting I buy a ticket," Johnson recalled. "We were passing a 7-Eleven, and even though I was feeling pretty tired, I pulled in and bought a ticket."

Johnson's ticket matched all five white balls in the Christmas Day Powerball drawing, 02-04-16-30-46, earning her a $1 million prize.

"The night of the drawing, I laid down in my bed for the night and I remembered I had a ticket for the Powerball drawing that night," Johnson said. "I got out of bed and checked my ticket and with each number I read, I got more excited. When I realized I won $1 million, I was shocked!"

Johnson said her plans for the money include paying off her student loans and treating her mother to a vacation.

"Winning and knowing I can pay off my student loans takes a lot of stress off me. I'm so glad I listened to my mom," she said.