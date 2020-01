Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said no one was injured when a driver accidentally backed their car up into a hotel swimming pool.

The West Palm Beach Police Department shared photos on Facebook showing the car submerged in the swimming pool at the Holiday Inn Express.

Police said the driver, an adult, accidentally reversed into the pool from the hotel's parking lot Friday.

The driver and a passenger were able to get out of the vehicle safely and were not injured.