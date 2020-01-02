A Maryland woman said the state lottery's Racetrax game earned her six big wins in 12 months. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A devoted Maryland Lottery player is celebrating six wins in 12 months playing Racetrax, with a final tally of $91,779.

The 47-year-old Windsor Hill woman told Maryland Lottery officials she placed a 20-draw Superfecta wager in the virtual horse racing game Dec. 30 at Dogwood Liquors and won $22,871.

The big win led to her sixth trip to lottery headquarters in 12 months, after winning a total $41,968 with three big wins in April and following them up with $15,951 and $11,009 prizes in May.

The woman said she also plays Keno, Multi-Match and Pick 4, but Racetrax has proven to be her luckiest game.