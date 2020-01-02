Jan. 2 (UPI) -- An Indian martial artist captured his fourth Guinness World Record when he performed 59 side lunges in 60 seconds.

B Sai Deepak, 23, an award-winning taekwondo competitor, performed 59 side lunges in 60 seconds to take the Guinness World Record from Pakistani man Irfan Mehsood, who set the previous record at 54 lunges in 60 seconds.

Deepak previously set Guinness records for most full-contact elbow strikes in one minute, most full contact knee strikes in three minutes and most full contact knee strikes while wearing 11-pound ankle weights.

He said his latest record attempt was aimed at promoting the Fit India movement.

Deepak is currently training to represent India in the 2024 Olympics.