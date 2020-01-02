Florida man rescues dog with leash caught in elevator door

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A Florida man was caught on camera springing into action to rescue a dog being choked by its own collar when an elevator door closed on its leash.

A security camera at Olympus Harbour Island Apartments in Tampa was recording Sunday evening when elevator doors closed on a dog's leash with the canine outside the elevator and its human companion inside.

The elevator starts to travel up, pulling the dog upward by its collar.

The footage shows Mohammed Awad jumping into action to rescue the dog.

"In my head I'm like there's nothing else you can do," Awad told KABC-TV. "I have to go help this dog, and it was all like slow motion timing."

Awad fails on his first attempt to pull the dog free, the video shows.

"I'm basically trying to break the leash away from the dog's neck," Awad told WTSP-TV. "You can see in the video, my first try I couldn't get it and I basically looked up and thought in one second, 'I can't do this, it's too hard but I'm going to try it one more time and give it everything I have.'

Awad said the dog likely had only a second or two to spare when he was able to finally pull it free.