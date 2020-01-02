Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Residents of a Texas neighborhood said they have spotted a deer wandering around their yards with Christmas lights entangled in its antlers.

Mike Pesses said he first spotted the deer with the lights caught on its antlers last week in his Colonial Oaks yard.

"We have a lot of deer in our neighborhood," Pesses told KSAT-TV. "In fact, some have even been born in my back yard."

He said he is concerned for the safety of the festively decorated deer.

"It's not allowing him to move as freely as he normally would," Pesses said.

Pesses said he hoped state wildlife officials would get involved in efforts to remove the lights from the deer.

A representative for the Texas Game Warden said officials believe the best thing to do is leave the deer alone and allow it to free itself naturally when its antlers fall off.

Animal rescuers in California shared the similar plight of another deer in early December. Marin Humane said the deer evaded attempts to corner it and remove the lights tangled in its antlers, but officials expect the deer to shed its antlers soon.