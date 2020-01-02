Deer crashes through North Carolina grocery store

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a North Carolina store were rolling when a deer crashed through a glass door and slid through the business.

Wendy Sheffield, owner of Sheffield's Seafood & Grocery store in Ocean Isle Beach, said she was behind the seafood counter when she heard a crashing sound and discovered there was a deer inside the store.

Sheffield said she ran to open a back door and was able to guide the animal toward the exit.

"We all ran around her, and she just flew out the back door, ran down the dock really fast," Sheffield told WWAY-TV.

She said the deer ran to a nearby dock, jumped into the canal and started swimming away.

"We watched her swim over, and she got out on the island, so we went up front, cleaned up all the glass," Sheffield said.

Sheffield said the deer did not appear to have incurred any injuries from its crash through the glass door.