Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Transportation crews worked Tuesday night -- New Year's Eve-- to free 10 cars trapped in tumbleweeds on a highway in West Richland, Wash.

Crew used snowplows to break through the tangled mass and the road was closed for 10 hours. Washington State Patrol District 3 Trooper Chris Thomson said some areas were piled 20-30 feet high.

Witnesses said they were experiencing heavy winds Tuesday afternoon, according to KEPR, and the winds created the giant tumbleweeds.