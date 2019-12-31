Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A Texas sheriff shared video of a deputy using a lasso to wrangle a wild hog found running loose in an apartment complex parking lot.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said in a Facebook post that a deputy responded this week to a call about a feral hog on the loose in a "populated apartment complex."

Chody shared video of the deputy using a rope to lasso the pig.

He said the lasso was "not standard issue" for the department.

"Hog was released unharmed in unpopulated area," Chody wrote.