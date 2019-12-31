Large buoy from S.C. waters washes up on Florida beach

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A 13,000-pound red buoy that washed up on a Florida beach is believed to have been displaced earlier this year by Hurricane Dorian, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said the buoy, which washed up on the sand in New Smyrna Beach, was initially believed to have been adrift since 2017, but after reviewing data from the "Red No. 8" buoy, they determined it had been recovered from Hilton Head Island, S.C.

The object was placed back into position between Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Bunswick, Ga., but the Coast Guard said it was apparently knocked back out of place earlier this year by Hurricane Dorian.

The buoy had served as a marker to identify navigation channels, officials said.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue officials said plans are in place to have the buoy removed Thursday morning. The Coast Guard said researchers are hopeful the buoy could be returned to service.