Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A Texas mother said a fire that razed her family's front lawn started with her 12-year-old son's Christmas gift: a magnifying glass.

Nissa-Lynn Parson of McKinney said her son, Cayden, 12, received a magnifying glass for Christmas and the boy and his brothers decided to use the gift to burn some holes in a newspaper in the family's driveway.

The newspaper burst into flames and wind suddenly carried it to the front lawn, where the grass quickly caught fire.

Parson posted photos and video of the aftermath to Facebook.

"Everything was under control until the boys came running into the house telling us that a corner of the lawn was on fire and the Christmas lights were melting," Parson wrote.

She said the family sprang into action.

"And so we're all out here with pitchers of water, blankets smothering it, sprinklers turned on, hose turned on," Parson told KDFW-TV.

Parson said the flames were extinguished with no damage except for some melted lights and a scorched lawn.

"It was an accident. It could have been worse but it wasn't," she told CBS News.

"Instead of a tragedy, it will now be a Christmas to remember," she said.