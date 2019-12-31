Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said a black bear that wandered onto a university campus was captured after getting itself lost in the school's stadium.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Sgt. Roy Smith responded about 4 a.m. Sunday morning to a call from the University of Tennessee Police Department.

The department told Smith a large black bear was wandering through the school's campus and had found its way into Lindsey Nelson Stadium, where it appeared to have become disoriented.

Smith and Wildlife Officer Jeff Roberson were able to tranquilize the bear and remove it from the stadium with the assistance of university police.

The bear was released later the same day in a wooded area.